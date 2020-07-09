Fyne Ales stars in supermarket festival

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Cairndow-based Fyne Ales is showcased in the 21st Aldi in-store Scottish Beer Festival, featuring 30 outstanding craft beers from 13 local breweries.

The family-owned and run brewery, based on a working farm in Glen Fyne, produces high quality year-round classics and farmhouse beers.

Customers can try Fyne Ales’ flagship session blonde ale, Jarl, their fruity blonde ale, Hurricane Jack, and their punchy and bittersweet Scottish amber ale, Highlander, which was the first beer Fyne Ales ever made and is still brewed using the same recipe today.

Matt Tomasson, national and export sales manager at Fyne Ales, said: Fyne Ales is delighted to be part of the Aldi Scottish Beer Festival. It’s fantastic to showcase our beers to a wider audience, alongside a variety of established Scottish breweries.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland added: ‘Year after year, our Scottish Beer Festival supports and recognises the very best of Scottish craft beer and the breweries behind them. We are very much looking forward to showcasing an impressive variety of premium lagers, amber ales, stouts and IPAs from 13 exceptional breweries located throughout the length and breadth of Scotland.”

‘I’m pleased our customers can enjoy exploring some of the finest local craft beers Scotland has to offer while helping small breweries during these challenging times.’

The festival opened on July 2 in stores across Scotland and is worth an estimated £85,000 to the breweries involved.