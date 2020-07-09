Big turnout anticipated at Glenralloch
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Tarbert Golf Club held its second midweek stableford on Wednesday July 1, with Peter McLean junior take the honours on 37 points.
Jim Brownlie came second, with 35 points and Bruce McLean third on 34 points.
Members are looking forward to another stableford this weekend with the first round of the Archie MacNab Memorial Cup. With the weather set fair, club Captain Kenny MacFarlane is anticipating a large turnout.