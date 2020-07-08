Wanted: local heroes for Volunteer Sports Awards

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Never has there been a more appropriate time to celebrate the hundreds of volunteers in our communities who have helped keep people of all ages healthy and active both during lockdown and outwith.

Charity-based leisure trust LiveArgyll has launched its 2020 Volunteer Sports Awards and nominations can now be submitted until Friday July 17.

The awards, which run annually in partnership with sportscotland, aim to celebrate and reward the success and achievements of coaches and volunteers in Argyll and Bute school and community sports clubs.

Nominations are open to both volunteer sport coaches and club volunteers with non-coaching roles.

LiveArgyll’s Active Schools and Sport Manager Alex Edmonstone said: ‘Volunteers are the lifeblood of community sport in Argyll and Bute.

‘The commitment which so many people show, allows sport to thrive in our towns, islands and villages.

These awards help us celebrate and say thank you to a few of those people who have made a positive difference in supporting their community live richer and more active lives.’

If you have someone at your sports club or school who has made a real difference over the last year and beyond, you can complete the short nomination form on the LiveArgyll website.

Nominations can be submitted for volunteers who are in coaching, as

well as in non-coaching roles.

The 2020 winners and runners-up will also have their entries entered into the national sportscotland Coaching, Officiating and Volunteering Awards.

All nominees of the LiveArgyll Volunteer Sports Awards 2020 will be announced in August on the LiveArgyll webpage and social media platforms as well as in the Oban Times, Argyllshire Advertiser and Campbeltown Courier.

Final winners will be announced in early September.

Alex Edmonstone added: ‘In Argyll and Bute, volunteers put in hours of their time and are crucial to the running of our clubs and providing sport to our communities.’

During lockdown the important roles of sports club volunteers has been even more evident. From running online activity to getting out there themselves and helping in the communities, heroes one and all.

For the 2020 awards there are six categories which volunteers can be nominated in. For full nomination criteria and how to nominate please visit the LiveArgyll website.

Categories are as follows:

Volunteer coach

•Young person’s coach of the year (coaches under-18s)

•Coach of the year (25 years +)

•Young coach of the year (25 years and under)

•Disability coach of the year

Non-coaching Volunteer

•Lifetime volunteer achievement

•Volunteer of the year (25 years +)

•Young volunteer of the year (25 years and under)

Nominations close at midnight on Friday July 17. For further information please email LiveArgyll’s Community Sport Hub Officer at cshub@liveargyll.co.uk