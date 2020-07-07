Visitors urged to use official campsites

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Tourists are being urged to use official campsites to help keep themselves and communities they are visiting Covid free.

Argyll and Bute Council says at this critical stage in the Scottish Government’s roadmap to ease further lockdown restrictions, it is important that communities and visitors work together to avoid a second wave of Covid.

The council is asking visitors in caravans, motorhomes and campervans to make use of official campsites to not only protect health but also to help support the local economy.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Policy Lead for Economic Growth, said: ‘People have done an amazing job, and made a lot of sacrifices, to suppress this virus locally and nationally. We are now enjoying more lockdown restrictions being lifted, but that could change very quickly if we don’t all act responsibly.

‘Tourism is one of our key industries in Argyll and Bute. Many of our businesses are built around it, it provides jobs for our young people and we enjoy bringing people to the area, many of whom come back to live and work. Covid has however hit the industry hard.

‘So we ask our returning visitors – help us to welcome you back. Please follow national guidance. Use official campsites so that numbers can be properly managed and so that your waste can be disposed of safely. It will not only keep you safe: it will help keep our businesses going at this crucial time so that people can enjoy coming here for years to come.’

From July 3 it became possible to use a caravan or motorhome provided that it is fully self-contained, and there is no requirement to access shared indoor facilities.

To find out more about government guidelines go to the Scottish Government website: https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-what-you-can-and-cannot-do/pages/sport-culture-and-leisure/

The Scottish Government has also published guidance for owners of campsites: www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-caravan-sites-and-holiday-parks/