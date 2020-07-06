Your pictures – July 3, 2020

Kilmichael Glassary - Photo by Simon Macdonald

Simon Macdonald from Kilmichael Glassary submitted this week’s featured image. Taken in weather that now seems like a distant memory, Simon called his photo ‘village in bloom’.

Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk

 