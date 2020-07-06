Small but mighty navy boats deployed off west coast

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Three of the Royal Navy’s P2000 Archer class patrol boats have been visiting the west coast of Scotland as part of their summer deployment.

The ships – HMS Biter, HMS Charger and HMS Express – support University Royal Naval Units (URNUs) and are spending a fortnight training on the west coast of Scotland.

Between July 6 and July 20 the vessels will stop off at various harbours and lochs between conducting waterborne training where they will practice maritime skills.

Captain Chris Smith, naval regional commander for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: ‘The P2000s may be small, but they pack a punch and regularly exercise around the UK and Europe as well as supporting the fleet.

‘Usually we would be hosting visits from local groups and organisations, but, with the current situation, this is unfortunately not possible. We still hope to engage with local organisations across social media and using new technologies, however, and if people spot the ships in their area please do give them a wave!’

Each of the vessels is affiliated to universities around the country and has a core crew of full-time Royal Navy sailors, which in normal times would be augmented by members of the University Royal Naval Units (URNUs). As this is not possible this time due to the current restrictions, each vessel will use new technologies to have a weekly virtual drill night with their associated URNU.

At just over 20 metres long, the P2000s are some of the smallest ships in the fleet and perfect for navigation and seamanship training. It also means they can access smaller harbours which, because of their size, usually can’t host Royal Navy ships.

The Royal Navy has 14 Fast Inshore Patrol Craft which together form the First Patrol Boat Squadron.

Although their primary role is to support the URNUs, two of them, HMS Tracker and HMS Raider, are permanently based at HMNB Clyde where they are part of the team safeguarding the nuclear fleet.

At the same time as Biter, Charger and Express undertake their west coast deployment, four boats – Trumpeter, Archer, Explorer and Example – will sail up Scotland’s east coast.

The three ships will be at Port Ellen from July 6 to 8, Oban from July 8 to 9 and Fort William from July 9 to 11. Further ports of call are planned, including; Kyle of Lochalsh, Ullapool, Stornoway, Lochboisdale and Tobermory, with dates to be confirmed.

PIC:

Four Archer class P2000 patrol boats together at sea. no_a28NavyPatrolBoats01