Walkers and climbers welcome lifting of travel limits

Hillwalkers and climbers across Scotland have been delighted at news that the ‘stay local’ travel restriction for leisure and recreation is to be lifted from Friday July 3.

Mountaineering Scotland has welcomed the lifting of the restriction, announced by the First Minister.

Stuart Younie, chief executive officer of the organisation which represents almost 15,000 walkers and climbers, and acts as a voice for the sector in Scotland, said: ‘Today’s announcement, and the plans to bring forward a relaxation in travel for leisure is a positive step and one that will be welcomed by our members and outdoor enthusiasts across Scotland.

‘We hope that more people will now be able to enjoy a return to the hills and mountains but continue to play their part and stay safe as they have done over the last few months.”

The organisation has reminded people that this is not yet a return to normal, and that distancing and hygiene guidelines must still be observed.

‘We all need to remain COVID aware. Think where you are going and consider avoiding places you know are likely to be busy and be sensitive to the concerns of rural communities. The sacrifices we have all been making have helped us get this far in a return to the hills, but the virus is still out there so we would encourage anyone heading to the hills to do so with this in mind and to act responsibly.’

Mountaineering Scotland’s guidance for hill-walkers and climbers can be found on the organisation’s website.