Village shop in the heart of Furnace

Furnace folk responded with gratitude as David and Cindy MacInnes of Furnace Stores announced the winding down of a delivery service which they operated during the coronavirus pandemic.

David said on Facebook: ‘Myself and Cindy have had great pleasure serving the community of Furnace for the last 13 weeks, keeping everyone safe and watered. I think now everybody will agree of the importance of a village shop at the heart of the community, as it acts as a lifeline to the village in such strange and uncertain times as we’ve experienced.

‘We will still strive to keep our customers safe and well and if people are still shielding we will continue to offer delivery to them.

‘Furnace, thanks for your support during all of this.’

The couple’s post attracted a flurry of positive comments. Emma Irons wrote: ‘Thanks for everything you and Cindy have done, your are the best of gems’

‘Thank you both for all that you have done, fantastic care and service. It won’t be forgotten and you both deserve a good holiday now,’ posted Gill Telfer.