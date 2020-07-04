News from the districts – July 3, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Tarbert

Applications from constituted groups in the Tarbert and Skipness areas are invited as the latest round of funding is announced by Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust.

Any group bidding for funding must be based in the area covered by Tarbert and Skipness Community Council.

Application forms and guidance can be found on the www.tsct.org.uk website, and completed applications should be submitted to info@tsct.org.uk or

to the company office: Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust, William Duncan & Co

School Road, Tarbert, PA29 6UL.

The closing date for applications Friday July 31.

Helensburgh

A probationer teacher who completed her probationary period at Rhu Primary School was nominated for the General Teaching Council for Scotland’s National Probationer celebration.

The event celebrates probationer teachers who will become eligible to teach in Scotland’s schools, with full GTCS registration, from August 2020.

Miriam Walker was nominated by Argyll and Bute Council in recognition of her success.

She said: ‘Everything I do as a teacher must have an impact and I hope that, as a reflective teacher, I will continue to ask myself this.’

Argyll and Bute

Three projects in Argyll and Bute are among the 24 projects from Orkney to Galashiels to have received support from the National Lottery through Screen Scotland’s Cinema Equipment Fund towards the purchase of new equipment to host accessible community cinema across Scotland.

In line with the Scottish Government’s latest COVID-19 guidance, all 24 projects can now begin plans to get up and running and welcoming audiences, as soon as they’re able, from Wednesday July 15.

Screen Argyll can now invest in new mobile film screening equipment and kick start a full cinema programme across 11 Hebridean islands.

Screen Argyll’s Jen Skinner said: ‘We’re thrilled to receive this award. It will enable us to supply cinema kit to Barra, Vatersay and the Small Isles and support our work in developing film activity across Argyll and the Isles.’

In Cowal, Kyles Screen Community Cinema is to instal a cinema screen, projector and sound system together with internet connectivity at the Colintraive Village Hall to enable a range of films including documentaries, foreign language films and independent cinema to be screened. The intention is to provide the opportunity to bring the community together via film through a programme of screenings, talks, clubs and workshops.

A Kyles Screen spokesperson said: ‘The community cinema is an incredibly exciting development and a longer-term game changer for the rural communities in the wider Kyles area. It increases our resilience, brings people together and strengthens links across generations. We are very grateful to our partners for their invaluable help and advice in reaching this milestone, including the Cowal Cinema Club, Dunoon Film Festival, The Dunoon Burgh Hall and Screen Argyll together with all our volunteers and members of the community.’

Oban Phoenix Cinema is upgrading its equipment to allow the cinema to continue to deliver a high-quality and diverse programme to local communities.

‘Oban Phoenix Cinema is delighted to be awarded funds by Screen Scotland,’ said a spokesperson. ‘The funding will enable us to provide top quality films and live theatre via our new equipment to all our rural communities for which the cinema remains an important part of the social structure.’