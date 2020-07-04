Driech Tarbert golfing day fails to put off Preston

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A rather grey rainy day on Saturday June 27 resulted in a poor turnout at Tarbert Golf Club for the second round of the President’s Cup and first round of the John Reid Quaich.

The Glenralloch weather didn’t put Lewis Preston off, as he returned 82-25 for 57 nett and a handicap reduction of three. This is the third week in a row that the winning score was in the fifties.

Next was Bruce MacNab, whose 69 saw him qualify in first place in the Presidents Cup on a total of 139. Peter McLean snr was next with a 75, qualifying in second place on 150, with John MacNab in third qualifying spot on 151.

As there is no competition this Saturday, the next is planned for July 11 when the first round of the Archie MacNab Memorial Cup takes place.