Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – July 3, 2020

Time for gratitude

As we cautiously emerge into the light, thoughts are turning to the debt we owe the folk who have kept us going during these very strange times.

For many people lockdown has been stressful. We have been unable to get close to family and friends, concerned for our own and loved ones’ health or perhaps worried about our jobs and businesses.

But vital help has been, and still is, out there, and we join in the thanks to everyone who rolled up their sleeves and kept us going.

The good news is that lockdown seems to be working, and things can only improve if we all stick to the advice.

Tarbert pylons

We are told the Inveraray – Crossaig electricity upgrade is of vital national importance. If so, it is vital it is done correctly, and at the moment it is patently wrong at Tarbert.

The scale might be different, but if we can amend a regular building consent, why not this project?

There has to be room for compromise. If the current pylons are anything to go by, the results will be there for another six decades.