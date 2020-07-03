Sinclair wins rain-hit Lochgilphead championship

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Saturday June 27 saw a large field take part in the gents championship at Lochgilphead Golf Club.

The scores were close, with Ross Sinclair and Ryan McGlynn in the lead with 69 strokes each and Robbie Wilson two behind on 71.

With 72 strokes, Tom Campbell was still in contention but had secured the senior championship prize the Downhill Trophy. Captain James Scott had a superb round and was leading in the handicap competition with a net 57, beating match secretary Colin Penman by a single stroke.

When Sunday dawned the weather had not been kind, and when the course was inspected it was deemed unplayable, unless you had a boat.

Due to the unprecedented times we find ourselves in it was decided that the previous day’s scores would stand so this years champion is Ross Sinclair, who beat Ryan McGlynn on a countback. Senior champion is Tom Campbell and handicap winner James Scott.

The ladies played for the Rosalind Flanagan Memorial trophy on Saturday, returning excellent scores. Jane Hepburn was victorious with 39 points, beating Ele Hunter by one point.