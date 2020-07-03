Pipers serenade Mary on her 100th birthday
This week we feature a very special lockdown birthday.
Mrs Mary Campbell from Ardrishaig celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday June 25.
Observing the appropriate coronavirus precautions, Mary celebrated her big day with some family members at her home with an afternoon tea and cake and, for family who couldn not travel to be with her, she managed to speak to them through a video call.
There was a lovely surprise when local pipers Craig Lang and Ruaraidh Logan arrived to play a couple of tunes outside her house, where she could sit at her door and enjoy being serenaded.
Mary would like to thank everyone for their generosity with all the cards, gifts and flowers she received to mark the occasion, a huge thank you to Craig and Ruaraidh from Mary and her family for giving their time to come along.