Your pictures – June 26, 2020
Avril Lockhart from Cairnbaan sent us this week’s photograph.
Taken at Bellanoch, the photo shows the bike that Avril, as a key worker, has been lent by Alec Ohnstad of the Ardrishaig Bothy. Avril said: ‘The bike has been brilliant for cycling to work and getting some exercise around beautiful Argyll. We’ve been so lucky with the weather.’