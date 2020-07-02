Your pictures – June 26, 2020

Avril Lockhart from Cairnbaan sent us this week’s photograph.

Taken at Bellanoch, the photo shows the bike that Avril, as a key worker, has been lent by Alec Ohnstad of the Ardrishaig Bothy. Avril said: ‘The bike has been brilliant for cycling to work and getting some exercise around beautiful Argyll. We’ve been so lucky with the weather.’

Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk