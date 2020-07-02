Vote deadline looms on Kilmartin church building future

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Time is running out to have your say on the future of Kilmartin’s imposing former church building.

Plans for a redesigned building, prepared for Dunadd Community Enterprise, have been available online for the past six weeks, and have received an overwhelmingly positive response, with some new suggestions being made concerning activities which could take place in the new space.

The proposed new design involves converting the former church for community and business use.

Dunadd Community Enterprise members still have a chance to vote on whether the organisation should attempt to purchase and remodel the building.

‘We were very pleased with the response to the online consultation, with 31 people taking the time to respond,’ said Dunadd Community Enterprise chair David Bracken. ‘All but one were in favour of taking the project forward.

‘Now we need to formally hear from our members as to whether we should take the next step to secure funding to purchase the church building.

Anyone normally living in Dunadd can become a member, and those over 16 years of age are able to vote.

‘It would be great if eligible folks went on-line at www.dunadd.scot, where they’ll find the plans, a membership application form and a voting form too. Only members’ votes will count.

‘It is hoped that all residents of Dunadd will take the time to let their views be known.’

Voting ends on Tuesday July 7 and the results will emailed to members and announced on the Dunadd Community Enterprise website.