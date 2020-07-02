Police report – July 3, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Arrested

After being stopped by police while driving on the A83 south of Lochgilphead at around 2am on Monday June 22, a woman aged 56 allegedly provided a positive breath test. The woman was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and charged with the offence. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Careless driving charge

On Sunday June 21 at approximately 8pm a grey BMW 5 series car was seen to be allegedly driven in a careless manner on the A83 near Inveraray. The car was stopped by police and the 28-year-old man who was driving was charged with the offence. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drugs warning issued

About 12.30am on Tuesday June 23 at Glenburn Road, Ardrishaig, a man, 22, was stopped and searched by police and found in possession of a small amount of cannabis. The man was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.

Car crash

Police attended a road traffic accident at about 9pm on Thursday June 25 on the A819 between Inveraray and Dalmally. A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being unfit to drive. Police later charged the man with failing to provide a specimen for analysis; leaving the scene and failing to report an accident; driving without a valid licence; driving without insurance; and theft of a motor vehicle. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Road traffic offences

At around 9am on Saturday June 27 in a car park near the A83 at Inveraray a 31-year-old man allegedly allowed another man to drive his motor vehicle while not insured. The driver of the vehicle, a man aged 41, allegedly drove without insurance. Both men were charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Resisting arrest allegation

Between 10pm on Friday June 26 and 5pm on Saturday June 27 at Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead, a man aged 36 was arrested for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner and resisting arrest. He was charged, held for court and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Breach of bail

On the Isle of Islay, police arrested and charged a 22-year-old man at around 10pm on Sunday June 21 at a house on Glen Road, Bridgend after he allegedly breached bail curfew conditions by being outwith his address overnight. He was held for court and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local Police Station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.