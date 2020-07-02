Memories of Uist inspire talented Marina

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Former staff nurse Marina McCuaig said she was ‘delighted’ to have a poem published by an online publishing platform.

Not only that, but her poem, Boundaries, was featured on the home page of the website – US-based Spillwords Press.

Lochgilphead resident and mum-of-two Marina has been attending a creative writing course run by Marian Pallister at Argyll College and told the Advertiser: ‘My poem was inspired by the theme ‘final frontier’, which immediately brought Uist to mind.

‘I’ve had connections with Uist since my mum moved there in 1989 and I spent nearly every summer holiday there and made lifelong friends.’

Marina, who says she ‘wasn’t really one for poems’ before the course, continued: ‘Marian is a wonderful tutor and encourages us to develop and submit our writing. A special thanks to Caroline Gauld, who keeps me going and has written several brilliant poems.

‘I’m delighted, but still find it hard to believe that my poem has been chosen to be published among many brilliantly written, thought-provoking and meaningful poems and writing.’