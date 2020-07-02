Announcements – July 3, 2020

GOLDEN WEDDING

MCCALLUM – MCCALLUM – Peter and Linda were married at the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown on July 3, 1970 by the Rev. Charles Henderson.

DEATH

MACLEAN – Suddenly at his home, 3 Walled Garden, Achnaba, Lochgilphead, on June 26, 2020, Donald ‘Lex’ MacLean, aged 61 years, (Painter and Decorator). Dearly loved father to Mhairi, Hollie and Kim. Adored Papa to Mia and Cadha. Much loved brother to Elizabeth and uncle to Fraser and Murray. Friend to so many. Sorely missed, forever in our hearts, we love you always Dad x A private funeral service will take place on Monday 6th July at Achnabreac Cemetery. Funeral cortege will pass through Lochgilphead Town Centre at 10.30am. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

MATHISEN – Peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital on June 30, 2020, Elsie Mathisen, in her 92nd year, Sanaigmore, Low Askomil, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Ian Mathisen, much loved mum of Mary, Fred and Ian, loving mother-in-law of George, Carol and Janice, and a loving granny of Laura, Stephanie and Fraser. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

MCMILLAN – Suddenly but peacefully at Campbeltown Hospital, on June 29, 2020, with her loving husband by her side, Margaret Jane Colville, in her 72nd year, Belmara, Limecraigs Road, Campbeltown, beloved wife of Iain McMillan, much loved mum of Iain and Gary, loving mother-in-law of Rhona and Morven, proud granny of Gary, Christy, Adam and Greg, a very special sister, aunty and friend. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

MCMILLAN – Suddenly but peacefully at Ardenlee Care Home, Dunoon, on June 26, 2020, Peter McMillan (Bender) in his 87th year, formerly of Smith Drive, Campbeltown, loving father of Shona and the late Leslie, beloved brother of Douglas, Ishbel, Leslie and the late Nan and a loving uncle, great uncle and step dad. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

BROWN – The family of the late Neil Brown would like to thank all relations, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy and support following their sad loss. To all who came out and paid their respects on his final journey to Kilkerran Cemetery, the family really appreciated the kindness shown. Special thanks to Dr Lazarus, Dr Toledo, the paramedics and the staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for the care and compassion shown to Neil. Our sincere thanks also to Campbeltown Community Nurses for their support and kindness given to Neil over the past five years. Our thanks to Rev. William Crossan for his comforting and meaningful service, to

T A Blair Funeral Directors for their professional assistance and to Argyll and Bute Council cemetery staff.

IN MEMORIAMS

EDWARDS – In loving memory of Jimmy Edwards, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, missed these last nine years.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved beyond words,

And missed beyond measure.

– With love from Flo, girls and family at home and away.

EDWARDS – Jimmy.

We think of you in silence,

And we often call your name,

There’s nothing left to answer us,

But your picture in a frame.

– From Janet, Robert and family and Peter and family.

HARRISON – In loving memory of my dear wife, Sandra, passed away on July 1, 2018.

There will never be a day when I don’t think of you and wish you were here by my side.

– Andy.

HARRISON – In loving memory of a wonderful mum, granny and great granny, Sandra, who passed away on July 1, 2018.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Loved and missed and very dear.

– Forever in our hearts, Margaret and Craig.

Our wee Granny,

Your wings were ready,

But our hearts were not.

Always loved and forever missed.

– Christopher, Hannah, Erin and Josh.

Sleep tight GG,

Love and miss you always.

– Your wee boy, Logan.

HARRISON – Cherished memories of a wonderful mum, Sandra, who passed away July 1, 2018.

You may be out of sight and we may be worlds apart

But you are always on our minds and forever in our hearts.

Love and miss you always.

– William and Chris.

MACAULAY/WILSON –

In loving memory of our beloved Rhona, who passed away on July 4, 2017.

Loved, remembered and missed every day.

– From her loving family.

MACIVER – In ever loving memory of Donald (Dondie) who died on July 1, 2013. Still sadly missed by all the family.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of a dear mother, granny and great great granny, Margaret, who died July 1, 1991.

A special mother,

Loved and remembered always.

– From Anne, Stuart and family.