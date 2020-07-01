More time to comment on Tarbert windfarm plans
An extension has been granted to a public consultation on a proposed hybrid windfarm between Skipness and Tarbert.
After discussion with Tarbert and Skipness Community Council, developer Scottish Power Renewables (SPR) agreed to extend the consultation to August 31 from the original June 6 closing date.
The 105MW Earraghail renewable energy development, as it is known, is still at the scoping stage and would result in up to 13 wind turbines of a maximum height of 200 metres being constructed on a site approximately 1.2 km southwest of Tarbert and 1.1 km north of Skipness. The use of a battery storage system and solar photovoltaic generation are being considered for the site.
The community council is seeking views and questions for SPR. Contact Tarbert and Skipness Community Council by email at tarbertandskipness@outlook.com or via Facebook.