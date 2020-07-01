Chamber offers Mid Argyll business help

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

What is needed to encourage people to support local shops in Lochgilphead as we emerge from coronavirus lockdown? Or, for that matter, businesses based in Ardrishaig, Tarbert or Inveraray?

Mid Argyll Chamber of Commerce is asking traders across the region to come up with practical ideas to boost local trade. Would shoppers welcome rain shelters while queuing? What about ‘Open for Business’ maps or directories, or a new app to encourage virtual shopping?

Applications are now open for the Scottish Government’s Towns and BIDs Resilience and Recovery Fund, and the chamber of commerce has offered to support local communities who have suitable projects.

The funding is intended to support localised response activities boosting town centre and high street resilience and recovery as lockdown rules are gradually eased.

£1 million of the funding will be allocated directly to towns to address immediate priorities as lockdown restrictions are gradually eased. A separate funding stream of £700,000 will be allocated to Business Improvement Districts, of which in Argyll there are examples in Dunoon and Oban.

The remaining funding will be used for data analysis, communications and the development of a national media campaign to support town and high street recovery.

Jane MacLeod of Mid Argyll Chamber of Commerce said: ‘We do not have employed staff, but would be happy to support local communities who have suitable projects.

‘Please come back to me if you have any good ideas.’

Mid Argyll Chamber of Commerce can be contacted by emailing jane@janemacleod.co.uk.