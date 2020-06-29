Pet ban plan for dogs attacking sheep

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron is urging local people to submit their views on proposals to strengthen penalties on dog-owners whose pets attack livestock.

The Scottish Parliament is carrying out a consultation until August 28 and wants to hear people’s views on the subject.

Mr Cameron said the proposals include banning convicted persons of owning a dog as well as the introduction of fines of up to £5,000 or six months imprisonment.

He commented: ‘I welcome this initiative as we have had some serious incidents locally of livestock worrying which has caused great suffering to the animals concerned, as well as a loss of income to local farmers and crofters.

If you would like to voice an opinion you can do so via the following email address: rec.committee@parliament.scot