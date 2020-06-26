Lochgilphead High School prizes 2019/20
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Lochgilphead High School prize winners
Progress prizes (named first) are given to the pupil in each subject who has made most progress by the end of S3. Attainment prizes (named second) go to the pupil who has done best in a subject in s5.
Administration
Progress: Holly Robertson; Attainment: Daniel Kennedy
Art and Design
Anya Gritten; Roddy Carroll
Biology
Sophie Smith; Daisy Carter
Business Management
Alice Adair; Craig Millar
Chemistry
Hannah Young; Freya Urquhart
English
Holly Helbert; Daisy Carter
French
Ruth Neville; Daisy Carter
Geography
Ruth Neville; David Gillies
Graphic Communication
Rufus Carter; Iona McCulloch
Home Economics
Eilidh Cameron; Yasmine Bowden
History
Ewan Ferguson; Daisy Carter
Mathematics
Iris MacMillan; Freya Urquhart
Media
Attainment: Aidan Kerr
Modern Studies
Progress: Georgia Foster
Music
Tilly Cunningham; Brodie Crawford
Physical Education
Gregor Brown; Yasmine Bowden
Physics
Anya Gritten; Freya Urquhart
Practical Woodwork
Rufus Carter; Zak Barclay
Spanish
Tilly Cunningham; Josephine Boase
Trophies
Blair Memorial Trophy for Contribution to Sport
Michael McCurry
Lewis Wilson Memorial Trophy for Progress in Piping and Drumming
Louis MacMillan
Lewis Wilson Memorial Trophy for Progress in Physical Education and Sport
Hannah Young
Peter MacCallum Memorial Trophy for Music
Winner: Emma MacKay
Runner Up: Alfie Smith
ASN Trophy for Achievement in Personal Development
Isaac Buckley
Lochgilphead High School Award for Employability
Best Student: Alan Cameron
Employer of the Year: D A MacDonald
Senior Dux
Daisy Carter (pictured receiving dux medal from Mid Argyll Rotary president John Peace)