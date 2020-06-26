Lochgilphead High School prizes 2019/20

Lochgilphead High School prize winners

Progress prizes (named first) are given to the pupil in each subject who has made most progress by the end of S3. Attainment prizes (named second) go to the pupil who has done best in a subject in s5.

Administration

Progress:  Holly Robertson; Attainment: Daniel Kennedy

Art and Design

Anya Gritten; Roddy Carroll

Biology

Sophie Smith; Daisy Carter

Business Management

Alice Adair; Craig Millar

Chemistry

Hannah Young; Freya Urquhart

English

Holly Helbert; Daisy Carter

French

Ruth Neville; Daisy Carter

Geography

Ruth Neville; David Gillies

Graphic Communication

Rufus Carter; Iona McCulloch

Home Economics

Eilidh Cameron; Yasmine Bowden

History

Ewan Ferguson; Daisy Carter

Mathematics

Iris MacMillan; Freya Urquhart

Media

Attainment: Aidan Kerr

Modern Studies

Progress: Georgia Foster

Music

Tilly Cunningham; Brodie Crawford

Physical Education

Gregor Brown; Yasmine Bowden

Physics

Anya Gritten; Freya Urquhart

Practical Woodwork

Rufus Carter; Zak Barclay

Spanish

Tilly Cunningham; Josephine Boase

Trophies
Blair Memorial Trophy for Contribution to Sport

Michael McCurry

Lewis Wilson Memorial Trophy for Progress in Piping and Drumming

Louis MacMillan

Lewis Wilson Memorial Trophy for Progress in Physical Education and Sport

Hannah Young

Peter MacCallum Memorial Trophy for Music

Winner: Emma MacKay

Runner Up: Alfie Smith

ASN Trophy for Achievement in Personal Development

Isaac Buckley

Lochgilphead High School Award for Employability

Best Student:  Alan Cameron

Employer of the Year: D A MacDonald

Senior Dux

Daisy Carter (pictured receiving dux medal from Mid Argyll Rotary president John Peace)