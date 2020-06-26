Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – June 26, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Top of the class

Congratulations to all the Lochgilphead pupils who received prizes at the end of an unprecedented school year.

The head teacher quite rightly recognises not only the determination of pupils, but the dedication of teachers, parents and the parent council in an extremely testing time.

The same applies right across the region. Tarbert Academy is about to hand out its prizes in a way far removed from the usual warm community event, but the awards are no less deserved.

The government may have caught everyone on the hop this week, but our school staff, pupils and parents and local authority education personnel will take it in their stride.

Absent friends

When the time comes for staff at the Advertiser to return to our office (we are working remotely during lockdown), a number of friends of the paper will sadly be missing. Bobby McColl with his shooting reports; Niall Iain MacLean and his regular correspondence; big Donald Clark with his wisdom and twinkling eye. And, of course, the lovely Jess Grant.

We must also mention the sudden loss of Findlay, our neighbour. We will miss him and we offer our sincere condolences to his loved ones and friends.