A short time ago in a galaxy, far, far away (well, Carsaig…)

Tayvallich has been at the centre of mysterious goings-on during the lockdown period, with tales of spaceships, robots, pigs in bars and strange characters wearing ponchos.

Locals can relax, though, because (as far as can be ascertained) aliens are not about to descend on the district.

Behind the rumours is rising star of the filmmaking scene, Joe Osborn from Carsaig, who spent lockdown working on his latest project – which he describes as ‘a western space opera’.

The thrilling result, ‘Alien Bars and Flying Cars’ was written, directed, shot and edited by 19-year-old Joe with social distancing and digital compositing to keep within COVID-19 rules.

Jo explained: ‘This film was shot entirely in lockdown on the west coast of Scotland. However, this version of Scotland is home to bounty hunters, Australian robot space-Uber drivers, distant galaxies, hidden treasure and spaghetti-western shootouts with unrealistic laser guns.’

When lockdown is finally lifted, Joe plans to resume his third year of university studying film making.

He added: ‘In the future I hope to uncover Scotland’s vast yet untapped potential for cinema. Too many great Scottish names have left and gone on to other things, so I hope to establish some kind of local film company that will help people see what a beautiful place we live in.’

The wild and crazy world of Alien Bars and Flying Cars, by Carsaig Films, is now available on YouTube.