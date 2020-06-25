Moore signs for Stirling Albion

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

With plenty of offers on the table, Kieran Moore last weekend put pen to paper to sign for Scottish League Two club Stirling Albion.

Former Lochgilphead Red Star favourite Kieran makes the move after two years with Queen’s Park in Glasgow.

Grabbing five goals and with three assists in 23 games, Kieran was voted the 2020 Queen’s Park Young Player of the Year.

Stirling Albion manager Kevin Rutkiewicz made the 20-year-old winger one half of his first pair of signings of the summer along with former Airdrieonians striker Andy Ryan.

Rutkiewicz told the club website: ‘Kieran…has come from a very good environment and we have beaten two or three clubs to his signature. His attitude is first class and he is extremely dedicated to his career in football.

‘We are hoping we are getting someone who is just about to bloom and his numbers in League Two last season were very good in terms of goals, assists and minutes on the pitch. Kieran can play right or left wing and also through the middle but I see him being a wide player for us.’

Chairman Stuart Brown said that he was ‘delighted’ to sign Kieran for the season ahead, adding: ‘A number of other SPFL clubs were keen to sign Kieran but I’ve no doubt he has chosen wisely to continue his journey with us and I’m equally confident that an extremely bright future career lies ahead.’