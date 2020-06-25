Announcements – June 26, 2020

MARRIAGE

MCMILLAN – GARDINER – Both parents are delighted to announce the wedding of Gary John Edward, son of Gary and Morven McMillan of Redcliffe, Queensland, Australia and grandson of Iain and Margaret McMillan and Nancy and the late Murray Shaw to Jade Emma, second daughter of Craig and Danielle Gardiner of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia at Maleny, Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia on Saturday June 20, 2020.

A truly wonderful day was had by all.

RUBY WEDDING

MACDONALD – NICOLSON – At the Lorne and Lowland Church, Campbeltown by the Rev. JRH Cormack on June 27, 1980 Hugh to Mairi.

GOLDEN WEDDING

DUNCAN – KERR – Hector and Christine were married at Castlehill Manse, Campbeltown on June 26, 1970 by the late John R. H. Cormack.

DEATHS

BROWN – Peacefully at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on June 16, 2020, Neil Brown, in his 80th year, 67 Meadows Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Anne Brown, much loved father of Stephen, Alison and Pamela, father-in-law of Fiona, James and John and a loving papa of Neil, Sam, Isaac and Martha. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

DOTT – Suddenly at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on June 16, 2020, Isobel Galbraith McKenzie, in her 81st year, 1 Park Terrace, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Charlie Dott, loving mum of Mandy, Charles and Steven, loving granny of Craig, Charles, Becky, Andrew, Louise and Euan and great granny of Lexie and Belle. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMPBELL – Charlie, Jack and family would like to thank everyone most sincerely for their kind expressions of sympathy following the death of Sandra. Special thanks to all nurses and care staff who made it possible for Sandra to be at home. Grateful thanks are also extended to Rev. William Crossan for his personal and comforting service and to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professional support.

MCCORKINDALE – Jane and Fiona would sincerely like to thank all relatives and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy extended to them following their recent sad loss of aunt Isabella. Thanks also to everyone who attended or joined the service by live stream to pay their last respects.

IN MEMORIAMS

CLARK – In loving memory of my mum and nana, ten years since you were taken from us, Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.

All our love.

– Catriona, John, Jessica and Callum xxx

COPE – In loving memory of Doug who passed away on June 29, 2017.

Sadly missed every day.

– Jan.

DALZIEL – In loving memory of a much loved brother and uncle Frank died June 29, 2019. Sadly missed by all the family.

HARRISON – Treasured memories of a loving mum, granny and great-granny Sandra, who passed away on July 1, 2018.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Andrew, Helen and family.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of a dear mother, Catherine, who died July 2, 2016.

Always in our thoughts.

– From all the family.