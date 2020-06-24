Last Chance to See….

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

At the end of March the Oban Times filmed the play Penguin Diplomacy, written by John Finnemore , performed by Benderloch and North Connel Drama Club and directed by Mike Rowell after they were unable to perform it at the drama festival due to COVID-19 and lockdown.

Now for licensing reasons after 90 days it needs to come off our site

So this is your last chance to watch Mike Rowell and Sophie Caruana star in the production until such a time that hopefully they will be able to perform it live on stage.

Comments on our channel have included

quasarsphere: – “More than once I’ve watched this immediately after listening to the original radio play, and found both equally awesome! Congratulations to all involved on a job very well done indeed! :)” J. M. Nicholl – “Delightful performance. Thanks so much for recording it.” David Lake – “A masterpiece!” Margaret Glover “Bravo! Extremely well done. Lovely set too”

You can view this video up until June 27 here or at www.obantimes.co.uk/penguin

PENGUIN DIPLOMACY by John Finnemore. This is an amateur production of Double Acts by John Finnemore, performed by a company of non-professional actors. Double Acts by John Finnemore was originally produced by David Tyler, a Pozzitive Production for the BBC. This performance is streamed with the permission of John Finnemore and Pozzitive Productions, and licensed by United Agents.