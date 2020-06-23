News from the districts – June 19, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Loch Fyne

Poldy Van Lynden has crossed Loch Fyne and back again for a good cause.

As reported in last week’s edition, Poldy took on the swimming challenge to raise much-needed funds for Tighnabruaich RNLI which, in common with many other charities, has taken a funding hit during lockdown.

The idea was for Poldy to swim across Loch Fyne from Otter Ferry to the western shore near Achnaba – something he says he had wanted to do for a couple of years.

On Saturday June 13 he succeeded and said afterwards: ‘The weather just about held, although the return journey was tough with the wind and the tide. I made it in about two-and-a half hours.’

Poldy added: ‘I’m so grateful for the amount of support from locals, friends and family. I find it particularly touching to see donations from people I don’t know so well or friends I haven’t spoken to in a long time.’

Earlier this week, the total raised for Tighnabruaich lifeboat stood at £2,500.

To support Poldy’s efforts, visit www.virginmoneygiving.com and search ‘Swimming across Loch Fyne’.

Dunoon

The former gasworks site in Dunoon is to be used for a special drive-in cinema.

With Dunoon’s Studio Cinema closed in line with government coronavirus restrictions, Dunoon’s Business Improvement District PA23BID is behind plans for this unique event.

Through its Dunoon Presents Facebook page, PA23BID announced last week: ‘We are excited to announce Dunoon will be having its own drive-in cinema at the gas works. Date will be announced soon.’

Public demand for films which might be shown seem to be veering on Facebook towards the classics such as Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Bond movies, but organisers have hinted there might be a Disney treat in store for youngsters earlier in the day.

Don’t forget the popcorn, drinks and sweets, which should be available to buy from Studio Cinema before the curtain up at the gasworks drive-in.

Lochgilphead

With the cautious easing of coronavirus restrictions, Mid Argyll Radio Sailing has been allowed to start sailing again, on a limited basis.

The club was established in 2019 to encourage and promote model yacht sailing in all its formats.

Sailing to date has taken place on Loch a’ Bharain, a lochan adjoining the Crinan Canal near lock nine.

If you fancy having a go, visit www.midargyllradiosailing.org.uk.

Kilmartin

Rosemary Neagle of Carnasserie Farm sent us this photograph of a former Home Guard hut to the north of Kilmartin.

‘It was situated overlooking the Oban road in case the enemy approached from that direction,’ Rosemary explained.

‘My mother remembers her uncle and a few others manned the hut and ‘played about with guns’. It was a basic lean-to structure with a corrugated iron roof that has now rusted into the ground.

‘These days it is only used by sheep to shelter from wind and rain.’

If you have any photographs you would like to share, send them, with background information, to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk