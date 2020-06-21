Leader appeals for urgency on Argyll’s £50m deal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The leader of Argyll and Bute Council has urged the UK and Scottish governments to fast-track a £50 million package to boost Argyll and Bute’s economy and aid recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

Councillor Aileen Morton has written to the Secretary of State for Scotland and to the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Islands and Connectivity following the council’s recent agreement of an economic recovery plan for Argyll and Bute which features the £50 million+ Rural Growth Deal.

The Scottish and UK Governments have committed £25 million each in support of council-designed projects to deliver success based on attracting skills, jobs, businesses and visitors; making more of our natural and built resources; and connecting businesses with markets.

The overarching aim is to meet the council’s vision of economic success based on a growing population.

Councillor Morton said: ‘The area faces unique challenges of a falling population and diverse geography.

‘The deal is all about bringing transformational investment into the area, to turn economic opportunities into growth and a sustainable future for Argyll and Bute. Making Argyll and Bute economically successful will also contribute to a UK-wide economic recovery.

‘We urge both governments to work with us in delivering with urgency the economic support Argyll and Bute needs.’

The next stage in the process is to agree exactly how the £50 million funding will be put to use in Argyll and Bute.