A tale of romance and espionage concludes in Mallaig

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An Edinburgh-born author, with roots in Ardrishaig, has just published his latest novel which comes to a dramatic conclusion in Mallaig.

A story of romance and espionage during the Second World War, Georgina, is the latest in The Time Jigsaw series written by David Munro who’s grandparents were originally from the Argyllshire coastal village.

David’s grandfather, Robert Munro, son of Archie, worked in the family boat repair business in Ardrishaig. The family stayed in a house opposite Loch Fyne, which had a nameplate on the door – Korongo. The house was built by Donald Munro who accompanied David Livingstone to Africa and then returned and settled in Ardrishaig where the first three Time Jigsaw books are set.

As an arts professional with experience of different cultures, David, who now lives in Ardoch, has developed a penchant for producing creative literature in which tales of adventure and mystery arise.

Georgina begins in 1930s Hollywood and takes its reader on a journey through America and the Greek islands before arriving in the Highlands.

Under suspicion for her husband’s murder a year earlier and eager to escape a relationship with her philandering, gambling, partner, Georgina leaves America for the sanctuary of far-away Crete and, with a new identity, she finds work as a music teacher.

When invaded by the Germans, Crete is thrown into turmoil. Their soldiers begin a brutal occupation of the island and hardship ensues. By chance, Georgina meets a German officer and an unlikely romance blossoms.

Because of her association with Erich Hoeness, she is suspected of being a spy. Erich is a loyal soldier, but also has a conscience. He starts to siphon German food supplies to ease some islander’s starvation. However, given German atrocities on Crete, will this compassion save him and Georgina from savage retribution?

When the war is over Erich is sent to Scotland for denazification and Georgina follows only to find he has been sent back to Germany.

The final chapters of the book see the heroine set up a new life as a school teacher in Mallaig. But will her past catch up with her and will she and Erich finally be reunited.

Georgina is available on download from Amazon.