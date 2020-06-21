256 photos of the Crinan Canal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

To celebrate the Crinan canal, Ardrishaig Bothy is inviting the public to send in photographs of themselves walking or cycling along the canal or images of landscapes they discovered as they took their daily exercise.

The bothy, a collaboration between Cycling UK and Scottish Canals, works with organisations to encourage more people to walk and cycle in the area.

The response has been great with people posting images from sunsets to semi-abstracts, allowing everyone, including those staying at home and shielding, to appreciate Scotland’s most beautiful shortcut.

The target is 256 photographs – matching the number of days the Bothy had been open on April 14.

Ardrishaig Bothy project co-ordinator Alec Ohnstad said: ‘To date we have received 142 fabulous images. Image 100 was taken by Aileen Gillies who received a copy of the book ‘In the Footsteps of Kings’.

‘The 200th, 256th and most creative image will also receive prizes.’

Alec continued: ‘It would be great to see the current surge of cycling and walking continue as more people realise the physical and mental health benefits associated with exercise.’

When coronavirus guidelines allow, the bothy aims to start one-to-one confidence rides for individuals or single households. Contact Alec Ohnstad if you want more information or help with riding to work or for health and pleasure.

The Ardrishaig Bothy is funded by Smarter Choices Smarter Places, Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership and the Energy Saving Trust.

For more information, look on Facebook, email alecohnstad@cyclinguk.org or phone 07887 567578.

Just a few of the entries so far: