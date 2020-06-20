Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – June 19, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Kind and resilient

Life is likely to be quite different as we ease out of coronavirus lockdown.

For a while at least – and no-one knows for how long – we will need to be particularly conscious of social contact and hygiene in public spaces. Queues could be the norm, while perspex screens and face masks may be commonplace or even mandatory in certain situations.

The economy has been badly affected by lockdown and, while this is serious enough, wider health aspects must be borne in mind. Anyone who lost a loved one or experienced the virus will attest to the personal impact.

Patience and consideration for others will be hugely important in the weeks, months and even years ahead. In a recent edition, we carried a story about Minard being held up as an example of kindness in a community.

It really boils down to just that – kindness.

And we’re a resilient bunch in Argyll. Most businesses will adapt, survive and recover in time, while who knows what new opportunities these strange times might uncover.

Memories

Thanks to the Casci family for their memories of the Ritz.

If you have a story, we would love to hear it.

editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk