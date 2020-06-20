Argyll pupils in blended transition to schools

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

‘Transition’ activities for pupils due to start primary or secondary school in Argyll and Bute in August will be carried out online, the local authority has confirmed.

No young people within the area will return to the classroom until the planned date of Tuesday August 11, when a ‘blended approach’ is due to be implemented to allow them to return.

Neighbouring West Dunbartonshire Council had previously announced pupils due to start P1 or S1 in August will return to school for a short period this month.

Another council, East Renfrewshire, has also said pupils at the same stages will return on a rota basis from Monday June 15.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘Under the direction of the Scottish Government, children and young people will return to schools and early learning and childcare settings from August 11 2020 with a mix of school and home learning.

‘Within Argyll and Bute, there is a well-established transition programme for pre-5 children and P7s. The programme at each stage is built up over the school year with arranged visits for specific events, shared projects and opportunities for visit to be made.

‘To enhance this, our transition focus for June is currently based around vulnerable children/young people, pre-5/P1 and P7/S1.

‘The main focus will be on emotional well-being and is being delivered through online activities and virtual meetings.’