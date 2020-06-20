Argyll author’s Sharp wit makes for dark comedy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Life’s not easy when your father’s an idiot.

And after 600 years this can become quite wearing. The day Young Alfred’s father signed the contract with the smiling stranger, was the day his existence changed forever. Endowed with a particularly shoddy form of immortality, he is condemned to pursue a never-ending quest to gather the souls of the recently deceased.

Alfred Jones and Son, Bros: Travelling Undertakers and Soul Traders is the debut novel from Tarbert writer Bob Sharp.

Having lived most of his life on the west coast of Scotland. Bob currently resides in Spain, but it was a dark and stormy night as he was driving home along the coastline of a rain-lashed Scottish sea-loch which inspired his first foray into fiction.

He saw a sign, quite literally. A crude hand painted sign that pointed into a foreboding forest, it simply said Jones Bros. And from this seed, the tale of Alfred Jones and Son Bros, was born.

In his time Bob has been, in his own words, a dreadful fisherman, a lazy fish factory worker, a rubbish boat builder, a reluctant barman and an even more reluctant bar manager, an unenthusiastic local government

administrator, a drunken student and for the last 20 years or so had run a small IT company in Argyllshire.

For the moment he is loving his Spanish lifestyle while he concentrates on his writing.

You can find his blog and latest news about ongoing projects at – www.bobsharp.co.uk and follow him on Facebook at Bob Sharp Author.

Alfred Jones and Son, Bros is available for download and in paperback on Amazon.