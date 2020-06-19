Slick Wick trip final flourish for sewing group

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Not satisfied with supplying hospitals and care homes in Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Glasgow – volunteer Mid Argyll stitchers have sent much needed protective scrubs and face masks 244 miles to Wick in Caithness.

The sewing group ‘Let’s Get Scrubbing for our NHS’ is winding down after nine weeks of existence during the height of the coronavirus crisis.

The group’s last major delivery travelled 244 miles to Wick, involving three days, two bus companies, three coaches, a train and a volunteer to deliver to Pulteney House care home.

Vital statistics As the group winds down, here are some figures from ‘Let’s Get Scrubbing for the NHS’ over nine weeks of production: They have used: 4,500 metres of fabric

210,000 metres of thread

11,000 metres of elastic

3,300 metres of drawstring cord

700 buttons

Total hours spent sewing: 5,506

‘Let’s Get Scrubbing’ was set up by Ardrishaig woman Nikki Thompson, who said: ‘I can’t stress strongly enough how much we appreciate the help given by West Coast Motors (WCM), Shiel Coaches and Scotrail in getting our delivery to Wick. We could not have done it without them.

‘Robert (Peachy) Mackay of WCM gets the credit for co-ordinating the network of operators. He had it organised in one day.’

Nikki added: ‘What an amazing journey we’ve been on over the last couple of months. It has been a privilege to supply protective scrubs to NHS and care staff from Kintyre to Caithness, in particular, the nurses and doctors working in the larger hospitals in Glasgow who are still dealing with COVID-19 patients daily.

‘We have achieved more than we ever imagined but feel, with lockdown easing, it is time for the Let’s Get Scrubbing team to pack away their machines and take a well-earned rest.

‘I would like to thank the large army of home sewers who have given so freely of their time to turn out amazing designer scrubs every week and the wider community and local businesses for their support and endless donations of fabric and thread.

‘We couldn’t have done it without the help of West Coast Motors which transported our scrubs and fabric the length and breadth of Argyll and beyond, Premier Laundry which ensured hundreds of scrubs were laundered weekly to meet hospital standards and MacLeod Construction which copied patterns for us to distribute to home sewers.

‘While most of the team will be wondering what to do with their new-found freedom, a few will continue to produce face coverings which are still available at Johnny Law’s Keystore in Ardrishaig.

‘The money raised from these and the funds from Our Just Giving page will be gifted to the NHS.

‘Thank you once again to everyone involved. You have all been amazing.’