Have your say on council’s Ardrishaig plans
Your views are wanted on plans by Argyll and Bute Council to upgrade an area of Ardrishaig’s waterfront.
The draft layout is the latest step in a project to enhance this important area within the village with the aim of encouraging people to visit and spend more time there.
A public consultation on the design will be open until Sunday June 28.
As a result of national coronavirus guidance, the consultation will be available online.
View the consultation at www.ardrishaig.net, where it can be completed.
The project is also funded by Transport Scotland and Sustrans and is part of a wider improvement vision for Ardrishaig.