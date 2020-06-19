Announcements – June 19, 2020

DEATHS

BROWN – Andrew, suddenly at Port Ban on June 5, 2020, age 50, devoted husband to Catriona, loving dad to Scott and Greg, much loved son of Barbara and nephew of Renee and William Wotherspoon. Andrew had recently moved to the area and was enjoying his job of Head of Technologies at Tarbert Academy. A United Free Church funeral service will be held at the Linn Crematorium, Glasgow at 3pm on Friday, June 19, 2020. Due to current circumstances only family can attend inside. A web link for the service will be available.

FINDLAY – Suddenly, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on June 9, 2020, Alexandra McDougall (Sandra), in her 75th year, 1 Castlehill Court, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Harry Findlay, loving mum of Tracey and Leigh and a loving nana of Devon, Blair, Kaylen and Caleigh. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

KENNEDY – Peacefully, at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, on June 8, 2020, William (Bill) Kennedy, in his 82nd year, of Fernlea, Bishopton Road, Lochgilphead, dearly loved husband of the late Martha Galbraith and a much admired step-father of Peter, Billy and Elizabeth. A dear grandpa and great-grandpa. A good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. A keen bowler and avid supporter of the Lochgilphead Bowling Club. A private family service was held at Achnabreac Cemetery, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Sadly missed.

MACFARLANE – On June 14, 2020, peacefully at home, after an illness bravely borne, Sheila MacFarlane, in her 88th year, beloved daughter of the late Duncan and Margaret MacFarlane and a much loved sister to Eleanor and Euphie, sister-in-law to Gordon, dearly loved aunt and great-aunt of all the family. A private funeral service, owing to current restrictions, will take place at Cardross Crematorium, on Tuesday, June 23. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care, 14 Links Place Edinburgh EH6 7EB.

MITCHELL – Peacefully, in Kent on June 13, 2020, with family near, Mary Wilkieson (née Semple), late of these parts, beloved wife of the late James, sister of the late Anna, Richard and Alice. A much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. Funeral private, donations in her memory if desired, to Mairi Semple Cancer Fund.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CRAWFORD – The family of Amy Crawford would like to thank everyone for all messages of support and sympathy. To all who paid their respects on her final journey to Achnabreac. Special thanks to Pastor Ryan Taylor for his comforting graveside service. The firm of Donald McDonald for their efficient and professional conduct shown. Morna for beautiful floral tributes. Thank you to all NHS staff and care teams involved in recent times. A very special thanks to all Ardfenaig staff for their excellent care and compassion shown to Amy in her final weeks.

HESSEY – The family of the late Fionnaigh Hessey, née Campbell, would like to thank everyone for the kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sore loss. Special thanks to Rev Robert MacLeod for a comforting and meaningful service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, John Hunt for his renderings on the pipes and to all the villagers of Tarbert who lined the route to the cemetery in a wonderful show of support, which the family really appreciated. Service and interment was held at Carrick Cemetery on June 12.

MACDONALD – The family of the late Sandy MacDonald would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to doctors and staff at Mid Argyll Hospital for the kind care and attention received, Rev Robert MacLeod for a fitting and comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for efficient handling of all arrangements, to the villagers of Tayvallich for lining the route to the cemetery to pay their last respects, and finally to Han’s uncle for his personal tribute to Sandy, by playing his favourite Jimmy Shand tunes on the accordion at the graveside. Interment took place at Carsaig Cemetery on June 8.

McALLISTER – Kenneth, James and the family of the late Donald McAllister would like to thank all relations, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy and support following their sad loss. Our grateful thanks to the doctors, district nurses and staff of the Lochgilphead Medical Centre. Also the staff and carers at Caledonia Court. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Ardfenaig Care Home for their kindness and exceptional care which was greatly appreciated. A special thanks to the Rev Hilda Smith for a comforting service and to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for all the arrangements.

MCMURCHY – The family of the late Alice McMurchy would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, messages and phone calls received following our sad loss. A special thanks to staff of Campbeltown Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for the care and compassion shown to Mum. Our thanks to Rev W Crossan for the prayer and blessing at Drumlemble and also graveside service. Thanks to T A Blair Funeral Directors for all their assistance and also to Argyll and Bute Council cemetery staff. For those unable to attend due to the current restrictions on funerals, your kind wishes and thoughts at this time are much appreciated.

IN MEMORIAMS

DOCHERTY – In memory of my beloved husband and our father Malcolm, who died June 19, 2013.

– Barbara and family.

HORN – In loving memory of our daughter Amanda, who died June 21, 2001.

In our hearts forever.

– Love Mum and Dad x

Night night Mandy.

– Vivien, Russell, Joanna and Eilidh xx

LANG – In loving memory of Shiona, a dear sister and aunt, who died June 20, 2019.

Gone but not forgotten.

– The family.

MACLENNAN – Treasured memories of our much loved big brother, Kevin (Keegan), taken from us on June 21, 2010.

They say memories are golden,

Well, maybe that is true,

But we never wanted memories,

We only wanted you.

Simply the best x.

– Love always, Lorne, Leone, Darren, Laurene and families x.

MCFARLANE – In loving memory of our son and brother Gordon, who fell asleep on June 23, 2012.

We treasure every memory,

With tears we speak your name,

We will always love and miss you,

In a world that’s not the same.

– Mum, Dad, Liz and boys.