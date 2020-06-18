Bins return to three-week cycle

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute council is taking its first step back to three weekly collections for general domestic waste and two weekly for blue bin/bag recycling.

In Mid Argyll and Tarbert your normal schedule for general waste and blue bins will restart during the week beginning June 22. Check the council website for full details and a bin collection calendar.

Councillor Robin Currie, policy lead for housing, roads and infrastructure services, said: ‘Firstly, I would like to thank everyone for their patience.

‘Taking a phased approached to reinstating bin collections and recycling will help things runs smoothly as we continue to operate under national guidelines and social distancing.’

You can check when your next bin uplift is due by phoning 01546 605514.

Blue bins used for general waste should be washed before being used to store recyclable material. Items cannot be accepted for recycling if they are in any way contaminated.