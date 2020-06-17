Remain vigilant to protect vulnerable people 

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

People in Argyll and Bute are being asked to continue to follow national guidance to protect vulnerable and older people from coronavirus as lockdown rules are eased.

Caroline Cherry, who chairs Argyll and Bute Care Home Task Force Group, said: ‘We would like to remind people in Argyll and Bute of the Scottish Government messages about coronavirus and we’re are asking them to remain cautious and vigilant about the risk of spreading infection.

‘We understand this has been a very challenging time for residents, their families and friends. With lockdown rules slowly easing, it is now even more important for everyone to follow the national guidance and take personal responsibility to protect themselves and all our vulnerable and older people from the virus.

‘The whole community needs to keep thinking about their everyday actions and recognise the consequences their own activities can have for vulnerable people, care home residents and staff. By following the rules, they will help minimise the risk of infection across our communities.’

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership works with the Care Home Task Force Group to protect vulnerable and older people and improve the safety and well-being of care home residents and staff during the pandemic.

To protect themselves and others, people should:

Stay at home

Stay two metres away from other people

Wash hands regularly and as soon as you get home

More information on all of the guidance is available at www.nhsinform.scot