Police report – June 12, 2020
Assault, breach of bail and drugs
At 2.30pm on Monday June 1 at Burns Brae, Lochgilphead, a 30-year-old man allegedly assaulted a woman, breached his bail conditions by approaching her and was found in possession of cocaine. Police arrested and charged the man who was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Possession of drugs
A 39-year-old man was searched after his vehicle was stopped by police on the A816 near Lochgilphead at around 1.30pm on Monday June 1. He was found to be in possession of cannabis and was issued with a recorded police warning.