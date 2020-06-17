Carers invited to show off their gardens

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Unpaid carers in Mid Argyll have not been forgotten in the coronavirus crisis.

Staff and volunteers at Lochgilphead’s Dochas carers’ centre have been working hard in the pandemic to maintain services and they have come up with a way of brightening up lockdown.

To celebrate Carers Week 2020 the Dochas Centre is inviting unpaid carers to photograph their gardens in a special competition.

Submit your photograph by June 30 to enquiries@dochasfund.org.uk or by direct message via the Dochas Facebook page. A cash prize is on offer and voting will be by the public via the Facebook page, with the results to be announced in July.

The Dochas Centre’s normally well-attended drop-in services for unpaid carers and those for whom they care have not been possible during lockdown. The centre has been looking at ways to replicate some of these services in a virtual setting. Visit the Dochas Centre website www.dochasfund.org.uk for updates and information about this initiative.