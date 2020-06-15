Your pictures – June 12, 2020
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Already a subscriber? Login here
Thanks to Iris Marhencke of Lochgilphead who submitted this week’s featured photograph. Taken in May with her Samsung S9 mobile phone, the image shows Dunadd and the Moine Mhor from a forestry walk.