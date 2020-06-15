Traffic lights ahead for A83 ground investigation

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Look out for traffic lights on the A83 at Glen Kinglas from Tuesday June 16.

Traffic control will be in place near Butterbridge while ground investigation works are carried out ahead of landslide mitigation work in the area later this year.

The investigation work is due to begin on June 16 and is expected to take up to two weeks to complete.

A spokesperson for trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘The A83 will remain open to traffic for the duration of the works, however temporary traffic management will be in place to ensure the safety of our workforce and the travelling public. This traffic management will consist of temporary traffic lights and a single lane closure.

‘At this difficult time the safety of our employees and our supply chain remains a top priority during this essential project and all personnel will be subject to strict social distancing protocols in line with government guidance to ensure they are kept safe.’