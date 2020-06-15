Tasty chef line-up for virtual Royal Highland Show

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Scottish red meat industry and its brands will be showcased across social media later this month, as Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) brings its Royal Highland Show activities online.

The events, which will run on the QMS and Scotch Kitchen Facebook pages from June 18-21, will include cooking and butchery demonstrations and fun competitions and giveaways.

A line-up of top Scottish chefs, including the ‘Queen of Cuisine’ Lady Claire Macdonald, will be demonstrating delicious Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork dishes via cook-along videos from their homes.

Chef Daniela Forbes will be hosting a family cook-along on Friday June 19, as well as supporting RHET’s virtual discovery centre where QMS is encouraging children to learn how to cook Scotch Beef PGI fajitas.

Also, on the Friday, in keeping with many people’s go-to lockdown activity, QMS will be hosting a Royal Highland Show themed quiz, suitable for all the family which will kick-off at 7pm.

Members of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs hope to impress judges with their culinary talent as they battle it out on Sunday June 21 via video link.

Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb limited edition show t-shirts are on sale via the QMS website with all proceeds going to RHASS.

Alan Clarke, Chief Executive of Quality Meat Scotland, said: ‘A virtual show cannot replace our presence at the Royal Highland Show from a social aspect, but our planned activities will bring fun to consumers at home, providing them with cookery inspiration using our world-class brands – Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork – and facts and figures about our industry.’

For more information on the virtual Royal Highland Show activities, visit the QMS Facebook page or www.qmscotland.co.uk.