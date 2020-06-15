Announcements – June 12, 2020

DEATHS

ALLAN – Peacefully, at Campbeltown Hospital, on June 7, 2020, Susan MacNair Mitchell, in her 90th year, 28 Albyn Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas Allan, formerly of Benton Farm and Mill Park, Southend, and a much loved sister and aunt. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

CAMPBELL – Peacefully at home, Craigaig, High Askomil, Campbeltown, on June 5, 2020, Alexandra Hamilton Smith (Sandra), in her 78th year, dearly beloved wife of Charlie Campbell, much loved mum of Jack and the late Charles and a loving nana of Jack and Rona. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

HESSEY – On May 23, 2020, suddenly, at home in Hampshire, Fionnaigh Margaret Hessey, née Campbell, formerly of Kingsway Tarbert, aged 52 years, beloved wife of Adrian, much loved daughter of Archie and the late Marion Campbell, dearly loved sister of Moira and Christine and a dear daughter-in-law, sister-in-law and aunt. A much respected work colleague and dear friend of many. A private funeral service, owing to current restrictions, will take place at Carrick Cemetery, Tarbert, today Friday, June 12, cortège will leave from Tarbert Fish Quay at 11.30am, along Harbour Street, School Road, Church Terrace and Kingsway, to Carrick Cemetery.

KERR – Janice Ann (née Lovie), aged 51 years, on June 6, 2020, at Highland Hospice, Inverness, beloved wife of Martin, much loved mother of Grace and Alice, daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth Lovie. Private funeral service at Inverness Crematorium, on Monday, June 15 at 12.00 noon. Donations to Highland Hospice, Inverness.

MACLELLAN – Suddenly, at home in Eastbourne, on June 2, 2020, Alister Finlay MacLellan, beloved son of the late Norman and Isabella MacLellan, Lochgilphead, dear brother of Norma and brother-in-law of Alex Whyte. A much loved father, uncle and grandfather. Sadly missed.

MCALLISTER – Peacefully, at Ardfenaig Care Home, Ardrishaig, on June 4, 2020, Donald Harvey McAllister, in his 84th year, formerly of Caledonia Court, Ardrishaig, only son of the late Walter and Agnes McAllister and dear brother of the late Jean. Also a much loved uncle to Kenneth and James. Private service to be held at Cardross Crematorium, on Monday, June 15, 2020.

MCCORKINDALE – Peacefully, at Bruach House Care Home, Nairn, on Monday, June 8, 2020, Isabella Armour McCorkindale, formerly of Lochorodale Farm, Campbeltown, aged 93 years, much loved sister of the late Hugh, Barbara, Donald, Neil, Archie and Lachie, a much loved aunt of Jane and Fiona, great aunt of Maxwell, Duncan and Campbell, and friend to many. Isabella’s funeral can be attended via online live stream, on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2.00pm, please contact David M Ellen Funeral Directors (01667 453023) for further details. Donations to The British Red Cross in Isabella’s memory may be forwarded to David M Ellen Funeral Directors, 66 High Street, Nairn IV12 4AU.

MCMURCHY – Suddenly, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on June 9, 2020, Alice Hendry Paterson, in her 79th year, 4 Burnbank Cottages, Drumlemble, dearly beloved wife of the late John Edward McMurchy, loving mother of Linda, Julie, Jill, John and Lisa and a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines.

LIMBERT PASCALE – Mary Elizabeth, aged 84, passed away on June 7, 2020, at Greenwich Hospital. She was born on September 10, 1935, to Fred and Kathleen (Peel) Limbert in Furnace, Argyll. Overcoming the hardship of losing her parents in her teens, Mary went on to become a police officer in Greenock for several years. In 1965, Mary moved to the United States where she eventually came to meet and marry James Pascale. Mary was a long-time resident of Port Chester and enjoyed reading, knitting, watching the Yankees and playing the accordion. She was a caring, friendly woman, who cherished time with family and friends. Mary is survived by her son Peter Pascale and his wife Deirdre of Port Chester, three grandchildren Kelly, CJ and Joseph Pascale, daughter Jane Pascale of Port Chester, sister Kathleen Kennedy and her husband Vernon of Monroeville, Ohio, brother Fred Limbert and his wife Kate of Dunoon, Scotland. She was predeceased by her husband James Pascale of Port Chester, sister Bertha Bradley of Leicestershire, England, and sister Gert Brady of Quebec, Canada.

POW – Suddenly at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on June 2, 2020, Graham Pow, in his 56th year, adored dad of Alastair and Sinéad, much respected step-father of Callum and Mark, beloved son of Jean and the late Iain, and dearly loved brother of John. Former teacher in Lochgilphead High School and Campbeltown Grammar. Sadly missed by Denise and Annie, his wife Jenn, and by his extended family and friends. A good neighbour and much respected work colleague to many. A private family service will be held in Edinburgh, on Tuesday, June 16. Forever in our thoughts.

IN MEMORIAMS

CLARK – In loving memory of my beloved husband and our father, Colin, who died on June 9, 2014.

Forever with us.

– Tottie and family.

MCCARTAN – In loving memory of a dear husband, dad and grandad, Ian, who passed away June 13, 2010.

Every day in some small way,

We miss you more than words can say.

In our hearts you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

Happy memories.

– With all our love, Jean, John, Ann, Stuart, Clare, Nicola and your grandchildren.

MCMILLAN – In memory of our beloved daughter, Jane, died June 10, 2017.

Always in our hearts and minds,

With love there is no end.

– Jen and Charlie.

POTTS/BROCK – In loving memory of my dear sister May Potts, died June 18, 2019, and my dear husband, Ian Brock, died April 11, 2006.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Flora.

WILSON – In loving memory of our precious mother, granny and great granny, Isobel, died June 17, 2018.

Your presence we miss,

Your memory we treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

– Gordon, Heather, Stewart, Kerry, Louise, Peter and Harvey.