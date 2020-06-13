Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – June 12, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lockdown loopy

The selfish and reckless behaviour of many people visiting Argyll is to be deplored. They may think they are fine and the risk is minimal, but what about the thousand other folk with the same attitude near the same beauty spot?

This self-centred approach is also witnessed in the nature and volume of litter discarded. What goes through peoples’ minds to leave their filth behind them?

The majority of bikers are fine – even if their machines should still be in the garage – but the odd Power Ranger drags the biker name down. Think of the emergency services who will attend if and when an accident happens.

Brave boys

In contrast to the above, let’s spare a thought for the young men thrown in front of Hitler’s battle-hardened forces and Panzer tanks 80 years ago at St Valéry-en-Caux.

The Argylls did rise again, fighting with distinction through Italy later in the war and in many other battles.

But too many young Highlanders’ lives were lost and changed forever in their valiant effort to stem the Nazi tide at St Valéry.

Lest we forget.