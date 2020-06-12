Walking, baking and a cold dip for a good cause

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Like many charities across the UK, MS Argyll in Lochgilphead will take a financial hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Planned fundraising events across Mid Argyll, Kintyre, Islay and Jura have been cancelled, yet expenses still have to be paid while running a service to the public online.

Undaunted, staff and supporters of the centre knuckled down to throw themselves into the MS Argyll 26 Day Challenge.

An early casualty of lockdown was the London Marathon, the cancellation of which denied countless charities a valuable fundraising opportunity.

Instead, the concept of the 2.6 Challenge was devised, based on the fact the marathon is run over 26 miles and was due to be held on April 26.

The 2.6 challenge enabled people to be home heroes, picking a personal challenge. They were invited to do something 26 times, for 26 miles or 2.6 days, seconds or minutes.

MS Argyll manager Karen McCurry was kept busy baking every day for 26 days and asked for nominations from the community to receive the tasty results, with many key workers receiving a baking treat.

The Bowden family cycled outdoors for at least 2.6 miles each day – and indoors on the sole wet day. The Brown family took part in assault course challenges, covering a marathon distance. They also went out distributing goodie bags to children in Tarbert.

The MacEachern family also covered 2.6 miles a day, sometimes walking, dancing or climbing, while Laurene Cameron ran a marathon in four days.

Mary Harvey sat in a cold paddling pool every morning for 26 days. Rose Taylor was out every day for a long walk for 26 days. Jeanette Laughton, who was recovering from surgery, used the challenge as rehabilitation and walked minimum of 260 metres a day along her driveway with her faithful feline companion Hector.

Barbara and Archie MacGilp cycled and walked along the Crinan Canal banks and Jacqui Barker did 26 sun salute rounds.

Crafter Morag Macdonald crocheted 26 squares; Donna Shepherd knitted 26 items for premature babies and Lynne Milne Cross stitched 26 rainbows.

Karen McCurry said: ‘The 26 day challenge began as a fundraiser. We never expected there would be such a positive effect on the team. Our physical and mental health has benefited.

‘The team spirit was fantastic, with the daily achievements shared on social media and the team connecting with one another daily.’

The total raised for MS Argyll was £3,859.80.

Karen concluded: ‘I thank everyone for the support and kindness shown to one another. What a team.’

Look out for more events to support the centre through the summer.