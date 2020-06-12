Traffic and trash as visitors ignore lockdown advice

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Roads being treated like the Isle of Man TT races, cars parked dangerously and large quantities of rubbish left behind.

These are just some of the complaints made by Argyll residents since the easing of lockdown two weeks ago.

As part of gradual measures to take the country out of coronavirus restrictions, the Scottish Government last month announced phase one – including guidance to remain within five miles of your home.

On Loch Lomond-side, Argyll and Bute councillor George Freeman claimed Luss had been used as ‘an open-air toilet’ by visitors. Fellow councillor Iain ‘Shonny’ Paterson asked for the public’s help to keep Argyll and Bute’s infection rate one of the lowest in Scotland as the volume of traffic coming into the region surged.

With council car parks closed, Councillor Freeman said that around Arrochar and Luss, ‘every spare piece of ground was taken up by parked cars’.

‘Most of those arriving in the Arrochar area disappeared up the hills and it was only their inconsiderate parking that caused serious problems,’ he added.

‘Thankfully Police Scotland did take action against these vehicle owners.’

Councillor Paterson referred to an incident on May 31, when a fire engine on its way to an incident was involved in a road traffic accident at the old torpedo range on Loch Long as a result of dangerously parked vehicles.

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron also raised concerns that locations usually considered ‘off the beaten track’ are being affected by an influx of visitors.

Mr Cameron said: ‘We need to keep getting the message across that so long as the travel restrictions are in place, people must not think it is acceptable to make their way to locations off the beaten track.’

Councillor Robin Currie, Argyll and Bute’s policy lead for roads and infrastructure said: ‘We understand people are desperate to enjoy being outdoors, but we still need to exercise caution and help protect our rural communities. Our car parks and toilets remain closed so please think very carefully before making a journey.’

Sunshine has brought out the bikers, with many residents complaining of howling engines and excessive speed. Police roads traffic inspector Archie McGuire said: ‘If it appears to officers during patrols that any persons, including motorcyclists, may be in breach of current Scottish Government advice or requirements, they will engage with them explaining why this is necessary and ecourage them to co-operate. Where appropriate, and as a last resort, officers will enforce the law.’