Lockdown Tarbert treat for wee Dookers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Team Tarbert continues to provide support to Dookers of all ages during the coronavirus pandemic.

The voluntary group last week gave craft bags to almost 100 children from pre-school to primary three to support home learning, handing them the challenge of decorating the village with the contents.

Older primary-age children were given sweet treats from Tunnocks for coping so well during these times.

Team Tarbert co-ordinator Fiona McTaggart, with the help of her daughter Cara, put together the bags, filling them with items including paint trays, felt pens, paper and card, crayons, chalks, glue, tissue paper, stickers, glitter, Sellotape, wool, pegs, lollypop sticks, streamers and pipe cleaners.

Fiona said: ‘Thanks to Mr Islip from the Co-op for donating fruit and chocolate biscuits for the bags, while his wife, who works for the Argyll and Bute Oral health Team, kindly gave each child a toothbrush.’

Team Tarbert volunteers, including parents, delivered the bags in and around Tarbert.

‘The children were so grateful to receive them and got busy straight away,’ said Fiona.

‘Their creations have given people a wee smile as they walk by and they shared them on our Facebook page.’

The Tunnocks treats for the older children were arranged by local man Willie MacQuarrie, with Kintyre Kollector collecting and delivering them free of charge.

Ferry operator CalMac added to the lockdown treat with a donation of juice and crisps.

A delighted Fiona said: ‘We live in a fantastic community as the last several months have proven. We all pull together to do the best for each other and that’s what Team Tarbert is all about. Thanks to Willie, CalMac and Kintyre Kollector for making this happen.’

If you would like help from Team Tarbert please contact Fiona on 07717 325628.