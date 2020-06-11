Island store cattle on top at Oban sale
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
United Auctions sold 241 store cattle, 31 breeding cattle, 553 ewes and lambs and 430 feeding sheep at the firm’s Oban centre on Saturday June 6.
Bullocks averaged £826.81 per head and sold to £1,130 for a 512kg CharX from Messrs Epps, Ardnave Farm, Islay. Heifers averaged £737.70 per head and sold to £970 for a 362g LimX also from Ardnave. Bullocks averaged 253.73p/kg to a top of 325.80p/kg for a 198kg, LimX from F Boa, Antuim, Mull and heifers averaged 241.91p/kg to 289p/kg for 2, 176.50kg, Lim crosses from Antuim.
Breeding cattle sold to £2,250 for a SimX heifer with bull calf at foot from D Dempster, Barguillean Farm, Taynuilt. Ewes and lambs sold to £81/life for TexX ewes and twins from The execs of the late D MacDougall, Strathorchy, Dalmally.
While keeping with current legislation and social distancing, the market was full to capacity. With such a strong force of buyers in attendance, all classes of stock sold readily and to sellers’ advantage.
Leading Prices
Bullocks per Head – AAx – £1005, £975(4), £880(5), Ardnacross. BSx – £1035, Innishewan; £970(2), £815(4), Auchlyne. CHARx – £1130, £1100(2), £1065, £1020(2), £980, £960(2), £950, £935(2), £905(2), Ardnave Farm. LIMx – £1065, £1040, £1010(3), £960(4), £960(3), Ardnave Farm; £955(4), Achnaba Farm; £940, Dall Farm. SALx – £885, Barnakill. SIMx – £930, Achnacone; £930(4), Cornaigmore, Coll; £900(4), Barguillean; £830(2), Cornaigmore, Coll.
Heifers per Head – AAx – £820, Ardnacross. BSx – £910, £865(2), £800(5), Auchlyne. CHARx – £965, £950, Ardnave Farm; £945, Salum, Tiree; £945(3), £940, Ardnave Farm; £905, Salum, Tiree. LIMx – £970, £960, Ardnave Farm; £960, Ardchatten HF; £945(2), Ardnave Farm; £910(2), Achnaba Farm; £905, Ardnave Farm. SIMx – £865(3), Cornaigmore, Coll.
Bullocks per Kilo – AAx – 271p(2), Poltalloch; 257p, Ardnacross. BSx – 262p(2), Daltote. CHARx – 284p(2), 283p, 274p(2), Ardnave Farm; 268p(3), Barnakill; 261p, 254p(2), 253p, 248p(2), 242p, Ardnave Farm. HERx – 235p, 1 Blaich. LIMx – 326p, Antuim; 325p(2), 302p, Ardnave Farm; 301p(4), Sorisdale, Coll; 297p(2), 291p(3), Ardnave Farm; 290p(2), Antuim; 286p, Kilmalieu; 286p, Ardlarach; 286p(4), Poltalloch; 285p, Antuim; 282p(3), Poltalloch; 277p, Tullochcan; 274p, Ardlarach; 269p(2), Ardlarach. LRx – 257p(4), 254p, Antuim. SALx – 243p, Barnakill. SIMx – 287p, Cornaigmore, Coll; 271p(2), Sandaig, Tiree; 270p(2), 260p(4), Cornaigmore, Coll; 257p(2), Sandaig, Tiree; 257p(3), Ardnacross; 256p, Ellary Farms; 253p(4), Barguillean.
Heifers per Kilo – AAx – 248p(4), Ardnacross. BSx – 239p(2), 237p(3), Auchlyne. CHARx – 280p(2), 268p, 260p(3), Ardnave Farm; 259p(2), Tullochcan; 256p(3), 255p, 254p, Ardnave Farm. LIMx – 289p(2), Antuim; 286p(4), Sorisdale, Coll; 276p, Tullochcan; 274p, 268p, Ardnave Farms; 265p, Kilmalieu; 260p(2), Ardnave Farm; 256p(2), Achnaba; 255p, Ardlarach; 255p, Salum, Tiree; 254p(2), 1 Knockvologan; 252p(3), Ardnave Farms; 251p(2), 1 Knockvologan. LUIx – 235p, Aird Farm. SIMx – 259p, Cornaigmore, Coll; 257p(3), Sandaig, Tiree; 256p(3), 255p(2), Cornaigmore, Coll; 246p(2), Sandaig, Tiree.
Breeding Cattle – Heifers with Calves – £2250, £2150, Barguillean; £2000(3), Innishewan Farms
Cows with Calves – £1300, £1280, Barguillean; £1300, 16 Eoligarry, Barra; £1280(2), £1200(2), £1150, Kilvaree; £1180, £1100, Ellary Farms; £1080, Dalrannoch; £1060, Barguillean & Barnakill; £1050, Kilvaree.
Ewes with Twin Lambs at foot – per life – Cross – £81, Strathorchy; £70, Ellary Estate; £64, 24 Balephetrish, Tiree; ; £62, Kilvaree; £61, High Balantyre; £61, Strathorchy; £60, Maam Farm; £59, £58, 83 Borve, Barra; £54, Gribun, Tiree; £54, Clachan, Tiree; £54, 12 Ardveenish, Barra. BF – £46, Clachan, Tiree; £46, Kilvaree; £45, Creag A Mhadaidh; £45, Barbreck; £44, 15 Ardmhor, Barra; £43, 13 Ardveenish, Barra; £40, Ellary Estate.
Ewes with Single Lambs at foot – per life – Cross – £76, £72, £70, £60, Dunans; £66, Ellary Estate; £61, 83 Borve; £60, High Balantyre; £63, £60, Strathorchy; £58, Clachan, Tiree; £58, 83 Borve, Barra; £58, Maam, £58, 17 St Brendan Road, Barra; £56, Strathorchy; £56, Strathorchy; £52, 4 Glebe Hill; £50, 4 Middlequarter, Uist; £50, 6 Leanish, Barra; £50, 17 St Brendan Road, Barra. BF – £51, Barbreck; £50, 83 Borve, Barra; £50, Clachan, Tiree; £50, Maam Farm; £50, Ellary Estate; £48, 24 Balephetrish, Tiree; £48, Creag A Mhadaidh; £44, Ellary Estates.
Hoggs – Suffx – £78.50, Kilbride Farm; £71.00 – 4 Middlequarter, N Uist. TexX -£80, Clachan, Tiree. CHEV – £70.00, Maam Farm. Mule – £67.00, Maam Farm. BF – £60.00, Fiart; £59.00, Stroneskar.
Feeding Ewes – SuffX – £77, 7 Middlequarter, N Uist. TexX – £88, High Balantyre; £85, Barcaldine HF; £70, Tyree; £70, 56 Tangasdale, Barra. Chev – £69, Balligarve; £66, Stalker Cottage; £65, Balnagown; £63, 56 Tangasdale, Barra. Cross – £64, High Balantyre; £63, 15 Ardmhor, Barra; £63, 56 Tangasdale, Barra. Mule – £68, Lusraganbeag; £65, 83 Borve, Barra; £62, Balligarve; £62, Oban Seil Croft; £60, Ricruin. BF – £69, Dunrostan; £67, Fiart; £64, Brackley; £57, Dunrostan; £56, Musdale.